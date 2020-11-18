Want a Baby Yoda doll? Donate socks to Victory Wealth Services for entry into Facebook drawing Dec. 16

Socks are one of the most requested items from homeless shelters nationwide. This is especially true in the cold winter months, which includes northern Arizona.

Prescott-based Victory Wealth Services is conducting a sock donation drive where each pair of new socks donated will give the donor a chance to win one of the most sought after collectibles of this holiday season: Baby Yoda from Sideshow Collectibles (also known as “The Child” from Star Wars’ “The Madalorian”).

The donation drop-off location is Victory Wealth Services, 3741 Karicio Lane Suite 2, in Prescott.

Each pair of socks donated will give the donor one entry into the Baby Yoda collectible sweepstakes. The winner of the Baby Yoda doll will be announced live on Facebook at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at facebook.com/victorywealth.

For more information, visit victorywealth.com/sock-it-to-me.

Information provided by Victory Wealth Services.