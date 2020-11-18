OFFERS
Obituary: Dora Rose Buscarino

Dora Rose Buscarino

Originally Published: November 18, 2020 7:38 p.m.

Dora Rose Buscarino July 31, 1926 to November 11, 2020 Dora was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on November 11, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She was born in McKeesport, Penn., on July 31, 1926 to Nicholas and Margarita Porecco.

She married Donald Buscarino on April 19, 1955 in Las Vegas, Nev. Don and Dora lived in Pico Rivera and Buena Park, Calif., where he preceded her in death.

Dora is survived by her two children, Kenneth Buscarino and Marianne Kennard (Larry). Dora has four grandchildren, Stephanie Madrid (Donny), Jacqueline Lange (Richard), David Wall, Stephen Wall (Gisland) and five great grandchildren, Abbey, Matt, Carter, Blakely, and London.

Dora worshipped at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with her family and friends. She cherished the care, love and attention she received from friends, family and staff while in hospice care at Granite View and Aspen Creek.

A memorial service at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Rowland Heights, Calif., is pending.

In honor of her life and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Maggie’s Hospice of Prescott, Ariz.

Information provided by survivors.

