OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 19
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 vaccine doses expected in Yavapai County for priority health care workers early next month

(Courier stock photo)

(Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: November 18, 2020 8:42 p.m.

By the first weeks of December, Yavapai County Community Health Services’ officials expect they will have their first doses of a federally-sanctioned COVID-19 vaccine that can be distributed to priority health care personnel.

The Pfizer pharmaceutical company-manufactured vaccine is in the final rounds of emergency acceptance through the Food and Drug Administration are expected to be ready to ship just after Thanksgiving, said Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti on Wednesday.

Drug maker Moderna is close on its heels, she noted.

The health department is ready for the arrival of the expected two-dose vaccines that in clinical trials so far have proved to be 95% effective since Nov. 15.

They have a limited supply of storage units suitable for the fragile vaccine that must be kept at 80 degrees below zero prior to distribution. Farneti said.

Health Director Leslie Horton last week predicted the vaccine will initially be dispensed in bathes of about 1,000 at a time.

“This is good news,” Farneti said of the emerging timeline that will get vaccines out to those medically closest to those suffering from the impacts of the novel coronavirus behind the global pandemic.

The phase-in process for the vaccine establishes essential health care workers and first responders for the first rounds of vaccine that will require strict rules regarding how they are administered and then tracked for potential side effects. The vaccine requires two doses, 28 days apart.

The second phase will allow public health nurses and community health clinics to dispense doses to medical care workers and those in long-term care facilities. From there, the vaccine will be distributed based on priority needs to include educators, essential workers and then, eventually, the general public, Farneti said. Department officials are now beginning the training process on the full roll-out that is expected to likely unfold through next summer and fall.

Farneti said she expects national, state and local health officials will at some point be authorized to offer off-site vaccine clinics suitable to address the expected demand and follow-up requirements.

With the clinical testing that shows these vaccines to be 95%, Farneti said she sees promise on the near horizon.

“Confidence is high,” she said.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries