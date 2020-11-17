OFFERS
Yavapai County reports 61 new COVID-19 cases overnight; vaccine timeline suggests summer for general public

YCCHS reports that most of the general public in Yavapai County can expect a vaccine to be available to them by the summer, or fall of 2021. Pfizer and Moderna are leading the race for a vaccine and have released promising results from their Phase 3 trials. (Courier stock photo)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: November 17, 2020 12:04 p.m.

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 61 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight in the county, according to a news release Tuesday morning.

Yavapai County has tested 57,129 residents with 3,841 positive cases, 1,679 recovered, and 102 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, west campus, has seven COVID-19 patients while YRMC, east campus, is caring for four, with six persons under investigation (PUI).

In Cottonwood, the Verde Valley Medical Center reported 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations and seven PUI on Monday.

The Prescott VA reports three COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 16,928 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 since Monday, Nov. 16, with 2,984 positive results and 10 deaths reported.

In all, there have been 279,896 cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, with 6,312 deaths.

VACCINE TIMELINE

YCCHS reports that most of the general public in Yavapai County can expect a vaccine to be available to them by the summer, or fall of 2021.

Pfizer and Moderna are leading the race for a vaccine and have released promising results from their Phase 3 trials, according to a YCCHS news release.

“Before these companies can apply to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for authorization to provide their vaccine to the public, they must clear several more hurdles,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said.

“About half the trial participants must be two months past their second shot to prove that the candidate vaccines are safe. If someone were to develop a severe vaccine reaction, it’s likely to happen within six weeks of receiving it,” Farneti added.

Pfizer will reportedly pass that safety milestone this week, but Moderna will take longer because it took longer to enroll trial participants.

The final hurdle concerns production of the vaccine for COVID-19.

Both companies will have to show that they can safely produce their vaccine at scale. Pfizer said it will provide the FDA that information before this week, but it’s not clear when Moderna will complete this process.

Preliminary results indicate Moderna’s vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective; Pfizer's more than 90% effective. Both candidate vaccines reported mild or moderate side effects, mostly pain at the injection site, fatigue and aching muscles and joints for a day or two.

The FDA is expected to an issue an emergency for use authorization for at least one vaccine by year's end, with front-line health care workers first in line to get it, according to a news release.

Clinical trial data showing how people of various ages, ethnicities and health statuses responded will determine recommendations on how to prioritize shots. Scientists have predicted vaccines won’t be available to all until next summer or fall.

INFORMATION

• Take the YCCHS COVID-19 Vaccine Survey: surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine

• Get your Flu Shot! Call 771-3321 to make an appointment at YCCHS

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: An everyday resource: https://211arizona.org

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school and business guidelines and other resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• #Yavapai Stronger Together: justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• COVID-19 information en español: azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

