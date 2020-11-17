Obituary: Nicholas Edward Franzen
Nicholas Edward Franzen, 26, is survived by his parents, Joseph and Sheila Franzen; his siblings, Stephanie (Donald); niece, Avery, CJ, Lizzy, niece, Trinity, Ally (Corey), niece, Nora, Chad (Tori), Cassie (Aaron) and Jacob. He left behind the love of his life, Callie, and daughter, Scarlett and unborn daughter, Everly; as well as grandparents and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be forever missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
