Obituary: Nicholas Edward Franzen

Nicholas Edward Franzen, 26, is survived by his parents, Joseph and Sheila Franzen; his siblings, Stephanie (Donald); niece, Avery, CJ, Lizzy, niece, Trinity, Ally (Corey), niece, Nora, Chad (Tori), Cassie (Aaron) and Jacob. He left behind the love of his life, Callie, and daughter, Scarlett and unborn daughter, Everly; as well as grandparents and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be forever missed.

Information provided by survivors.