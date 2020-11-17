Obituary: Lanette L. Patzer

Lanette L. Patzer of Mesa, Arizona died Saturday, November 14, 2020. she was 90 years old. Lanette was born April 9, 1930 in Harvey, North Dakota. The daughter of Edwin and Lillian Faul, she had two brothers, Clinton and Larry.

On June 8, 1948, she married Russell J. Patzer. The couple had 5 children, son, Terry and four daughters, LuAnn Jeralds, Judy Patzer, Joette West and Michele Brooks. Lanette retired from Thunderbird Furniture in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was the proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

They will always remember her for her hospitality, beautiful smile and amazing pies. Lanette was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church where she made many life

Services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12 noon, at the Calvary Chapel New Day, 8530 West Walden Blvd., Wilhoit, Arizona. she will be laid to rest following at Peeples Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.