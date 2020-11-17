OFFERS
Obituary: Douglas Thomas Hartman, Sr.

Originally Published: November 17, 2020 7:42 p.m.

Mr. Douglas Thomas Hartman, Sr., age 80, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away November 13, 2020. Private graveside services to be held at Heritage Memorial Park in Dewey, Arizona.

Douglas Thomas was born in Painesville, Ohio on October 31, 1940. He graduated from Perry High School.

Douglas was married to Mary Ann (Torre) Hartman on November 17, 1962 and they were married 58 years. Douglas worked as a foreman for Avery International from 1965-1990.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his son, Douglas Hartman, Jr.; his daughter, Margaret Mary Giurbino; his grandchildren, Ashley Bregitzer, Brittany Schneider, Lynn Marie Cook and his great-grandchildren, Ava Bregitzer, Baker Schneider and Bennett Schneider. He was is preceded in death by his brothers, Carl and Richard Hartman.

The family wishes to thank the excellent care given by the V.A. and the Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Care Center.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

