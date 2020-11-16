Yavapai County health department reports 218 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a news release Monday afternoon.

Yavapai County has tested 56,648 residents with 3,637 positive cases, 1,679 recovered and 102 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, west campus, has six COVID-19 patients and YRMC, east campus, is caring for seven, with six persons under investigation (PUI).

In Cottonwood, the Verde Valley Medical Center reports six COVID-19 hospitalizations and 15 PUI.

The Prescott VA reports three COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

2,338,177 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 276,912 positive results and 6,302 deaths reported.

Arizona health officials reported 1,476 new COVID-19 cases Monday from Sunday, but no additional deaths.

COMBATING VIRUS

The state had been somewhat effective over the last three months in combating the virus but is showing signs of regression.

While July saw an average increase of 3,075 new cases a day, Arizona averaged 877 new cases a day in August, averaged 552 new cases a day in September, but the number crept back up to an average of 903 new cases a day in October, and Arizona is averaging 1,935 new cases a day so far in November.



Since last Monday, Yavapai County has reported 496 positive cases, for an average of 70 positive cases per day, and have experienced 10 additional deaths.

“COVID-19 is a serious disease that can be fatal, especially in our elderly population and people with underlying health conditions,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said.

The Arizona Department of Health Services advises everyone to take precautions:

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

-Wear a mask when you are in close proximity to other people; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are sick;

-Stay home when you are sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash; and

-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

SPREAD

COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.

For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek health care.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.