PANT detectives arrest fentanyl dealer with weapons cache in Cottonwood

Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) task force detectives this past week arrested a 25-year-old Cottonwood man who they say was in possession of fentanyl pills and a cache of weapons.

The suspect, Adrian Campos, is a convicted felon and was not allowed to have firearms, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office news release stated on Monday. The release added that Campos told detectives he had been involved in ongoing sales of fentanyl pills in the Cottonwood area.

Campos was later booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on four charges, including possession of narcotic drugs for sale (fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia (fentanyl related), prohibited possessor and possession of weapons during a drug offense.

Detectives say Campos remains in custody on a $15,000 bond.

PANT detectives said that they initially linked Campos to a residence in the 4500 block of East Silver Leaf Trail in Cottonwood and ultimately received a search warrant for his arrest.

Before 8 p.m. Nov. 11, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a maroon Toyota 4 Runner driven by Campos near the East Silver Leaf Trail residence and detained Campos pending search-warrant approval.

While being detained at Cottonwood Police Department, deputies say they found about 18 fentanyl pills on Campos’ person.

At around 9 p.m., after receiving a search warrant, detectives entered Campos’ home on Silver Leaf Trail.

In Campos’ bedroom, detectives say they found 103 round, blue pills marked M30, commonly recognized as illegal fentanyl.

In a nearby wooden chest, detectives added that they found a black AR-15-style rifle and a black .45-caliber handgun. The news release adds that detectives also found a .22-caliber rifle in the same bedroom, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

During a search of Campos’ maroon SUV, detectives say they seized a loaded 9-mm handgun under the front passenger seat, along with $400 in cash.

