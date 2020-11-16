Adoption Spotlight: Christopher
Originally Published: November 16, 2020 5:58 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Christopher is good at just about everything he tries! A great athlete who loves playing sports and staying active, his other passions include Pokémon and art – especially drawing. He’s also an excellent math student who loves robotics club and Legos club at school. Get to know Christopher and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
