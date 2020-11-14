Obituary: Sandra Jean (White) Diffin

Sandra Jean (White) Diffin of Mayer, Arizona, passed away Nov. 5, 2020.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Ralph E. Diffin; her sons, Jerry Edwards and his wife, Cheryl Davis-Edwards, and Terry Edwards and his wife, Diana Beard Edwards, all of Cleveland, Tennessee; daughters, Deanna Anderson of Tucson, Arizona, Jill Diffin of Belfast, Maine; and two grandsons, Robert Anderson and Logan McHaney. She is also survived by many surrogate sons and daughters from over the years and friends who were more like family and all will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Edwards of Gibson, Tennessee.

She was born in Maine and spent some time in Tennessee. She and Ralph moved from Maine to Phoenix in 1978, where they lived and worked until they retired to go work some more in Chino Valley and finally retired for good to Mayer, Arizona.

Sandy loved to spend time with family and friends. She loved to get away to Laughlin, Nevada, for some fun at the slots. She was a fantastic cook and could cook for a crowd. You should count yourself lucky if you ever got to attend one of Ralph and Sandy’s St. Pattie’s Day parties for corned beef and cabbage and margaritas or enjoyed one of her spaghetti dinners. Recent quotes from close friends after Sandy’s passing: “She’s giving the angels a run for their money!” and “Look out Jesus!”

Information provided by survivors.