Obituary: Robert Philip Foster

Robert Philip Foster, 86, formerly of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and now of Prescott Valley, Arizona, slipped away peacefully into the arms of his loving Savior on Nov. 10, 2020.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley, with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at a future date.

Born in Grand Rapids on May 20, 1934, Bob was the second son born to Archie and Berle Foster. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife of 47 years, Patricia.

Bob is survived by his wife of 15 years, Carla; sons, Michael (Josie) Foster and Philip Foster; grandchildren, Patrick (April) Foster, David Foster, and Robert (Olivia) Foster and Christine Foster; and eight great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Catherine) Foster; sister, Mary (Bill) Hentig; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Bob attended Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids and, after graduating in 1952, went to work for Consumers (Power) Energy Company working in the Line and Forestry departments. As an active member of the UWUA (Utility Workers Union of America) Local 109, he also served as Financial Secretary for 14 years.

He was called into the Army in 1956 and served as an electronics instructor at Fort Gordon, Georgia, during the Vietnam conflict and then returned to Grand Rapids to complete a nearly 45-year career at Consumers Energy.

After retirement, he continued responding to the call to service. He joined the Lions Club and held several leadership roles. Staying connected to his faith roots, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Martin H. Carmody Council 389 in Grand Rapids holding several positions including Grand Knight for three years. He was the pancake flipper extraordinaire at the Knights of Columbus pancake breakfasts and enjoyed teasing patrons to guess what the flavor of the month was. As a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Honor Guard, Bob participated in numerous ceremonials.

A devout Catholic, he also participated in his sons’ lives as a youth minister and baseball coach, and a number of parish ministries at St. Isidore, Blessed Sacrament, and St. Jude parishes on the Parish Council, teaching catechism classes, scripture reading at Masses, and Eucharistic Minister in Grand Rapids, and as scripture reader and Eucharistic Minister at St. Germaine Parish in Prescott Valley.

Bob lived a full and well-lived life. He blessed every person with whom he came in contact. In honor of his life, and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Marley House (Good Samaritan) Hospice in Prescott, Arizona, St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley, Arizona, or St. Jude Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Information provided by survivors.