Obituary: The Rev. Dr. Gene W. Laramy

The Rev. Dr. Gene W. Laramy died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, surrounded by family shortly after being placed in home hospice at his home in Prescott, Arizona. He had turned 93 just 10 days earlier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ida; three brothers, Behlmer, Richard and Charles; an infant sister; a daughter, Sherri; and a granddaughter, Shawnda. He is survived by his wife of over 71 years, Inez; three sons, Dan of Orr’s Island, Maine, Ron (Alisa) of Bloomington, Minnesota, and Charlie (Brenda) of Glen Cove, New York. He is also survived by six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Dr. Laramy was born in Menomonie, Wisconsin, in 1927 and moved with his parents to River Falls, Wisconsin, when he was 2. He graduated from the River Falls High School in 1945. Shortly after graduation he was drafted into the United States Army where he served in various roles. After serving, he returned to River Falls and married Inez in 1949.

After working as a draftsman, machinist, experimental precision development mechanic and sales representative over the years, his life went in a dramatically different direction when he was called to the Christian ministry at the age of 40 — a calling he always said was not his own.

He immediately went back to college, receiving his A.A. and B.A. degrees as well as his Master of Divinity Degree. During his career he also received a Doctor of Ministry/Psychology Degree. He served several churches over the years in Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska and Arizona, finally retiring in 2002. Dr. Laramy and Inez also conducted overseas tours with Nawas International Travel for 40 years going to many parts of the globe, visiting six of the seven continents in their journeys.

Music played a big part in Gene’s life. He played piano from an early age, and subsequently owned and played the organ for much of his adult life. Gene was also a very accomplished singer with a beautiful tenor voice. He sang with numerous church choirs and was also a featured soloist with the San Fernando Valley Male Chorus in California.

Dr. Laramy vowed when he received the call to the ministry, he would spend the rest of his life helping people help themselves and he did so in many different ways: through his ministry; through his workshops; and through his writings. He published five books: What Do You Say After You Say You’re Sorry, published by Vantage Press in 1985; It’s Never Too Early, But It Can Be Too Late!, published in 2010 by Mill City Press; Speaking To People’s Needs, self-published in 2013; Unconditional Love, published by Westbow Press in 2017; and God Works In Mysterious Ways, self-published in 2018.

Dr. Laramy loved life and lived it to its fullest. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and experienced his tremendous wit and humor. He touched many lives during his time on this earth. He often said he was ready to meet his maker whenever that time came, and we take solace in this fact. When that day did come, he was ready.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be planned at a future date.

