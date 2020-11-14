Need2Know Preskitt’s Pawz ‘N’ Clawz coming soon to Prescott; KoKo Grill Japanese restaurant sells ‘street eats’ and sushi in Prescott; Saltys American Barber Shop gains traction near Safeway shopping

OFFERS
Preskitt's Pawz 'N' Clawz coming soon to Prescott; KoKo Grill Japanese restaurant sells 'street eats' and sushi in Prescott; Saltys American Barber Shop gains traction near Safeway shopping

Business news this week includes Preskitt’s Pawz ‘N’ Clawz coming soon at 1210 Gail Gardner Way, Suite 103 (Paws'N"Clawz/Courtesy

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: November 14, 2020 7:19 p.m.

Preskitt’s Pawz ‘N’ Clawz coming soon to Prescott

Preskitt’s Pawz ‘N’ Clawz, a family-owned, one-stop shop for pets’ needs, plans to open by mid-December in The Village at the Boulders, the store’s ownership stated in an email last week.

The shop at 1210 Gail Gardner Way, Suite 103, is owned by Sandy and Roman Haffner. It will specialize in natural dog food and natural cat food, as well as raw food and healthy supplements for pets.

Pawz ‘N’ Clawz will offer customers’ dogs “spaw” treatments in its self-dog wash, and freshly baked treats from its onsite bakery. The business will also have certified pet nutritionists “to help you find the best food possible for your pet.”

Pawz ‘N’ Clawz will make curbside pickup and home delivery of its goods available for customers.

For more information, call 928-350-6299 or visit them on Facebook by searching for “Preskitt’s Pawz N Clawz.”

photo

KoKo Grill Street Japanese Eats & Sushi officially opened on Nov. 4 for takeout at the former Pizza Hut and Alfonso’s restaurant, 1297 E. Gurley St. (Jesse Bertel/Daily Courier)

KoKo Grill Japanese restaurant sells ‘street eats’ and sushi in Prescott

KoKo Grill Street Japanese Eats & Sushi officially opened on Nov. 4 for takeout at the former Pizza Hut and Alfonso’s restaurant, 1297 E. Gurley St.

Due to long lines at the restaurant, KoKo Grill reports on Facebook that it is temporarily not taking orders over the phone.

For more information, email kokogrillprescott@gmail.com or visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/kokogrillprescott.

photo

Saltys American Barber Shop, 1228 Willow Creek Road, Suite 6, has garnered rave reviews on Facebook and Yelp since it opened in August, a few blocks north of the Safeway shopping center in Prescott. (Salty's American Barber Shop/Courtesy)

Saltys American Barber Shop gains traction near Safeway Saltys American Barber Shop, 1228 Willow Creek Road, Suite 6, has garnered rave reviews on Facebook and Yelp since it opened in August, a few blocks north of the Safeway shopping center in Prescott.

The tiny licensed shop offers a discount to military members and first responders.

All haircuts include a neck shave, and barber Chris Vaughn specializes in flat tops, fades, military and standard cuts.

For more information, call 928-352-9910 or visit saltysbarbershop.com.

To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email editors@prescottaz.com; for legal/public notice advertisements, email sswabb@prescottaz.com.

