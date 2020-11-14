Internet outage impacting Sparklight customers from Prescott to Show Low

Sparklight internet service is currently down for many quad-city area residents as well as customers in Cottonwood, Holbrook, and Show Low.

According to a post on their Twitter page Saturday morning, Nov. 14, the company is working to restore service.

"We are aware of an issue impacting services to customers in the Prescott, Cottonwood, Holbrook, and Show Low areas. Technicians are working diligently to get this resolved and restore services as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience," Sparklight wrote.

According to their support website, Sparklight, formerly Cable One, explains that the duration of outages can vary, but are usually short in nature."

No information is provided regarding the cause of the outage.

The company's support website provides the following steps to see if there is an outage in your area, or to report a down line or area service interruption: