Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 14
Internet outage impacting Sparklight customers from Prescott to Show Low

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: November 14, 2020 8:36 a.m.

Sparklight internet service is currently down for many quad-city area residents as well as customers in Cottonwood, Holbrook, and Show Low.

According to a post on their Twitter page Saturday morning, Nov. 14, the company is working to restore service.

"We are aware of an issue impacting services to customers in the Prescott, Cottonwood, Holbrook, and Show Low areas. Technicians are working diligently to get this resolved and restore services as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience," Sparklight wrote.

According to their support website, Sparklight, formerly Cable One, explains that the duration of outages can vary, but are usually short in nature."

No information is provided regarding the cause of the outage.

The company's support website provides the following steps to see if there is an outage in your area, or to report a down line or area service interruption:

  1. If you are a Sparklight customer, please call 1-877-692-2253.
  2. Enter your phone number or account number.
  3. If there is a temporary service outage in your area, you will hear an announcement. If you wish to report an outage, please hold the line and a representative will be with you shortly.
