OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 13
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley Police ask for public’s help locating robbery suspect

Police are seeking this person in connection with a robbery at the Prescott Valley Boost Mobile on 1st Street in Prescott Valley on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. According to police, the suspect is a white or Hispanic man with dark hair. He was last seen on foot heading west on the south side of Highway 69, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt jacket with a white zip front, blue jeans, black COVID mask, and armed with a knife. (PVPD)

Police are seeking this person in connection with a robbery at the Prescott Valley Boost Mobile on 1st Street in Prescott Valley on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. According to police, the suspect is a white or Hispanic man with dark hair. He was last seen on foot heading west on the south side of Highway 69, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt jacket with a white zip front, blue jeans, black COVID mask, and armed with a knife. (PVPD)

Originally Published: November 13, 2020 7 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted in connection with a robbery at the Prescott Valley Boost Mobile on 1st Street in Prescott Valley – and they are requesting the public’s help.

photo

This is a photo of what is believed to be the suspect's getaway car. (PVPD)

Officers received the report of a robbery at 1:03 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. According to police, the suspect is a white or Hispanic man with dark hair. He was last seen on foot heading west on the south side of Highway 69, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt jacket with a white zip front, blue jeans, black COVID mask, and armed with a knife.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a compact, 4-door dark-colored sedan, possibly a 2010 Honda Civic.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of this person, or who has information about the robbery not to approach, but call police dispatch at 928-772-9267, or Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries