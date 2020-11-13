Prescott Valley Police ask for public’s help locating robbery suspect

The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted in connection with a robbery at the Prescott Valley Boost Mobile on 1st Street in Prescott Valley – and they are requesting the public’s help.

Officers received the report of a robbery at 1:03 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. According to police, the suspect is a white or Hispanic man with dark hair. He was last seen on foot heading west on the south side of Highway 69, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt jacket with a white zip front, blue jeans, black COVID mask, and armed with a knife.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a compact, 4-door dark-colored sedan, possibly a 2010 Honda Civic.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of this person, or who has information about the robbery not to approach, but call police dispatch at 928-772-9267, or Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.