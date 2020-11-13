OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 13
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Police seeking help locating theft suspect in Prescott Valley

Originally Published: November 13, 2020 9:05 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted in connection with theft at the Walmart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley.

photo

Prescott Valley Police want to talk with this man who is a suspect in a theft from WalMart. (PVPD)

According to police, officers received a report Friday, Nov. 13, at about 5 p.m. of the suspect allegedly stealing a scooter and other items from the store.

Police officials stated that they are looking for a white man in his late to mid-20s, between approximately 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, and around 160 to 180 pounds with dark hair and a “chin strap” beard.

According to PV police, the suspect left in an early 2000’s black Chevrolet Silverado with dents on the passenger side. The truck was slightly lifted, with orange colored running boards and the front tires were leaning in toward each other. The truck had several tires in its bed and didn’t have a tailgate.

PVPD is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of this person, or has information about the robbery not to approach, but call the Prescott Valley Police dispatch at 928-772-9267, or Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries