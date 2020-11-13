Police seeking help locating theft suspect in Prescott Valley

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted in connection with theft at the Walmart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley.

According to police, officers received a report Friday, Nov. 13, at about 5 p.m. of the suspect allegedly stealing a scooter and other items from the store.

Police officials stated that they are looking for a white man in his late to mid-20s, between approximately 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, and around 160 to 180 pounds with dark hair and a “chin strap” beard.

According to PV police, the suspect left in an early 2000’s black Chevrolet Silverado with dents on the passenger side. The truck was slightly lifted, with orange colored running boards and the front tires were leaning in toward each other. The truck had several tires in its bed and didn’t have a tailgate.

PVPD is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of this person, or has information about the robbery not to approach, but call the Prescott Valley Police dispatch at 928-772-9267, or Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.