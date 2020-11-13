71 additional COVID-19 case in Yavapai County; CDC releases guidelines for a safer Thanksgiving

Yavapai County saw 71 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Friday morning, Nov. 13.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 54,502 residents with 3,562 positive cases, 1,661 recovered, and 101 deaths.

YRMC West has eight COVID-19 patients and YRMC East is caring for eight, with four persons under investigation (PUI). The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports six COVID-19 hospitalizations and seven PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.



STATE NUMBERS

Across the state, 20,162 Arizonans were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, with 3,015 positive results and 17 additional deaths reported, for a total of 6,257.

CDC GUIDELINES FOR THANKSGIVING

With Thanksgiving only a couple of weeks away and cases of COVID-19 continuing to rise in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their guidelines to include how everyone can make Thanksgiving safer during the pandemic. The recommendations can be found o the CDC website at, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html.

The CDC first and foremost advised that "travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19" and that, "staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others," YCCHS shared in the release. But for those hitting the road for the holidays, they should be mindful of any travel restrictions or quarantine requirements in their destination before heading out. Arizona, California, Colorado currently have no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining. See other state’s travel restriction and rules online at, https://www.travelandleisure.com/travel-news/what-to-know-about-each-state-during-the-coronavirus.

The CDC also recommends getting a flu shot before traveling and packing extra supplies like masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves in your luggage.

"If you’re hosting a gathering, holding festivities outside is encouraged, but if you're inside try to open the windows," the release said. "Surfaces should be regularly disinfected and single-use items — such as utensils and condiments — should be utilized when possible."

And the phrase "too many cooks in the kitchen" could not be more true this year as the CDC recommends minimizing the number of people who are around any food prep. Food should also be plated by one person.

INFORMATION

• Take the YCCHS COVID-19 Vaccine Survey: surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine

• Get your Flu Shot! Call 771-3321 to make an appointment at YCCHS

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: An everyday resource: https://211arizona.org

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school and business guidelines and other resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• #Yavapai Stronger Together: justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

• COVID-19 information en español: azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.