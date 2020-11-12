Adoption Spotlight: Delicia
Originally Published: November 12, 2020 7:15 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Delicia enjoys watching Breaking Bad and TikTok videos. She loves Sushi, shopping, make-up and swimming. Delicia’s favorite music artist is Jhené Aiko because her music is meaningful. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. #NationalAdoptionMonth
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 17, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 29, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: