92 additional COVID-19 case in Yavapai County; high number of small outbreaks causing increases

Yavapai County has recorded 478 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths during the first 11 days of November, an average of more than 40 confirmed cases per day.

In the past two days, the county has seen 92 new coronavirus cases, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday morning, Nov. 12.

COUNTY NUMBERS

The county has tested 54,065 residents with 3,491 positive cases, 1,578 recovered, and 101 deaths.

YRMC West has six COVID-19 patients and YRMC West is caring for five, with three persons under investigation (PUI). The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports eight COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI. The Prescott VA reports two COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

The state's coronavirus dashboard on Thursday reported 1,399 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths, increasing the state's totals to 266,562 cases and 6,240 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

A total of 2,251,340 Arizonans have been tested.

COUNTY REMAINS IN 'MODERATE' RANGE

On Nov. 12, the School and Workplace Benchmark Dashboards were updated by Arizona Department of Health Services ADHS, reflecting the two weeks ending Oct. 25. Yavapai County’s cases per 100,000 rose from 54/100k to 80/100k, the percent positivity rate for those two weeks decreased to 5.0% from 5.5%, and hospitalization rates for COVID-like illnesses rose from 2.7% to 3.8%. This data indicates that the county is still in the moderate range of community spread, YCCHS said in the release.

SMALL OUTBREAKS CAUSING HIGHER RATES

In the past two weeks, however, Yavapai County has experienced a significant number of small outbreaks which has led to much higher rates of COVID-19. According to YCCHS, some of the reasons for the increase in cases in Arizona can be attributed to pandemic fatigue, schools and colleges being back in session, more small gatherings, bars and restaurants not following the mitigation measures, and travel amid a national surge.

Gov. Doug Ducey is urging Arizonans to recommit themselves to COVID-19 prevention behaviors including mask-wearing, physical distancing, hand washing and staying home when sick. These simple steps recommended by health experts can make a significant difference in reducing the spread of the virus.

INFORMATION

• YCCHS COVID-19 Vaccine Survey, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine.

• Spectrum Healthcare is offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.