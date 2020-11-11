OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 12
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Support kindness, shopping locally during Festival of Trees Nov. 13-22
Vote for your favorite tree at Prescott-area businesses

This year, Kind Defined's Festival of Tress is being brought to local businesses. The trees will be in their stores. Visit over 30 trees and businesses, spend your money locally buying unique holiday gifts for family and friends and 'donate to vote' for your favorite tree. See the location list and view or download a 2020 Festival of Trees Guide and Map at kinddefined.org/trees.(Kind Defined/Courtesy)

This year, Kind Defined's Festival of Tress is being brought to local businesses. The trees will be in their stores. Visit over 30 trees and businesses, spend your money locally buying unique holiday gifts for family and friends and 'donate to vote' for your favorite tree. See the location list and view or download a 2020 Festival of Trees Guide and Map at kinddefined.org/trees.(Kind Defined/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Richard Haddad
Originally Published: November 11, 2020 8:22 p.m.

Kind Defined, whose mission motto is, “A small act of kindness can make a world of difference,” is bringing the quad-city community a whole new holiday festival from Nov. 13 through 22 — the Festival of Trees 2020.

Unlike its past festivals, Kind Defined had modified the event to help the local economy as well as raise money for the organization, which recognizes kind acts and teaches local youth how to value and respect others who have different individual talents than they do.

“This year we are bringing the festival to our local businesses,” said Kara Peterson, executive director of Kind Defined. “The trees will be in their stores. Visit over 30 trees and businesses, spend your money locally buying unique holiday gifts for family and friends and ‘donate to vote’ for your favorite tree.”

Donations will support Kind Defined and help keep local small businesses operating and local residents employed, Peterson explained.

See the location list and view or download a 2020 Festival of Trees Guide and Map at kinddefined.org/trees.

If you are unable to get out and take the tour of the trees, you can go to the website and see them all as well as each of the participant’s special “Why” features to learn all about their business and who they are.

ABOUT KIND DEFINED

The local nonprofit group, known for its Kindness Challenge, defines kindness as “caring for others, listening with open hearts and valuing individual perspectives.” They organization works to encourage community members to make acts of kindness a regular part of their lives and inspire others to do the same.

“We believe by doing this we will create a culture of caring among youth, an environment where bullying is looked down upon and stopped, less competitive and more collaborative social interactions and educational programs that recognize and promote empathy, kindness and respect,” the group explains on their website, kinddefined.org.

The 2020 festival is sponsored by Findlay Subaru in Prescott and supported by local business owners.

Kick off your holiday season by admiring the wonderful trees, supporting local businesses and helping Kind Defined by making a vote donation for your favorite tree.

A “People’s Choice” award will be given to the tree that raises the most money.

