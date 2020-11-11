OFFERS
Ring recalls 350,000 video doorbells after some catch fire

Pictured is the recalled Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) that can catch fire if installed incorrectly. The model and serial number are printed on a label on the back of the doorbell. (Ring)

Pictured is the recalled Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) that can catch fire if installed incorrectly. The model and serial number are printed on a label on the back of the doorbell. (Ring)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: November 11, 2020 8:03 p.m.

The company Ring is recalling about 350,000 of its popular video doorbells after receiving reports that some units are catching on fire if installed incorrectly.

The potential fire hazard involves the 2nd-Generation Ring Video Doorbell — model number 5UM5E5 — sold in the United States, and about 8,700 sold in Canada, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The doorbells were sold by Ring, an Amazon-subsidiary, for about $100 on the company’s website and on Amazon between June 2020 and October 2020, according to the CPSC.

“The video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards,” the notice said.

Ring has received 23 reports of the smart doorbells catching fire and causing property damage, as well as eight reports of minor burns, the CPSC notice said.

The video doorbells have a blue ring at the front and come in two colors: “satin nickel” (black and silver) and “venetian bronze” (black and bronze). They were sold with a mounting bracket and a USB charging cable. The two-way audio doorbell can be hardwired or battery-powered and supports night vision. The Ring logo is printed on the bottom front of the doorbell and the model and S/N are on a label on the back of the doorbell and the outer packaging.

Consumers can determine if their doorbell is included in this recall by entering the doorbell’s serial number at http://support.ring.com/ring-2nd-gen-recall. Only Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) models with certain serial numbers are included.

The remedy, according to the notice, is to have consumers immediately stop installing the recalled video doorbells and contact Ring for revised installation instructions or download them from the Ring website. Consumers can also check if their video doorbell is part of this recall through Ring’s support website, support.ring.com, or on Ring’s app.

Customers with questions contact Ring at 800-656-1918 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT, seven days a week, or at www.Ring.com and click on Help then on Installation Services for more information.

