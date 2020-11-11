OFFERS
Police warn of fake ‘grandchild in trouble’ scams
Fraud case targeting 80-year-old man ends well

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: November 11, 2020 8:12 p.m.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, an 80-year-old Prescott Valley man received a phone call reporting his grandson had been arrested and $9,000 in cash was needed to bail the boy out of jail.

According to a news release from Prescott Valley Police Department, the caller identified himself as the grandson’s attorney. The victim withdrew $9,000 in cash from his bank account and sent it via UPS to an address in Virginia as instructed.

After sending the cash, the victim telephoned his grandson and discovered this was a scam. The victim immediately contacted UPS to put a stop on delivery of the cash as addressed.

After calling PVPD, detectives were immediately able to work with UPS Security to confirm that the delivery had been canceled and that the package was being returned to the sender. To ensure that all this would take place, the package was returned in care of Prescott Valley Police Department to be returned to the victim.

This incident serves as a reminder to residents that any unsolicited phone calls requesting money or gift cards is more than likely a scam and should be ignored, the release said.

Any suspected scams can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357). Reports from the public help the FTC and other law enforcement agencies investigate scams and bring criminals to justice.

