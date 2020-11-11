Obituary: Steven John Freestone

Steven John Freestone, 56, of Prescott, an Arizona native, died on Oct. 31, 2020. He was born in Mesa, Arizona.

Survivors include his wife, Cynthia; daughters, Raemie Merritt and Sadie Hartman; two granddaughters, Isabell and Sonorra; his mother, Debbie Freestone; sisters, Susan Freestone, Karen Hamilton, Kristen Foland, Shyla Freestone, Tegan Sherwood, Tecia Jarman; and brothers, Kenn, Scott and Rusty.

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 7885 E. Longlook Drive in Prescott Valley, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Please send flowers to 1720 S. Wisconsin Ave., Dewey, Arizona. Donations and Condolences may be offered at P.O. 1151, Dewey, AZ 86327.

Information provided by survivors.