Obituary: Robert “Bob” August Blatt

Robert “Bob” August Blatt, 79, of Chino Valley, Arizona, formerly of New Brighton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the VA hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. Born Aug. 21, 1941, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Robert Lee Blatt and Etta Bee (nee: Elliott) Jablonski.

Bob was a 1959 graduate of New Brighton High School. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Air Force from October 1959 to October 1963. While in the Air Force, he attended Syracuse University where he studied Russian. Bob’s military service was classified.

He worked in the mining industry for several years. He absolutely flourished in that field and loved mining. Bob also enjoyed welding and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Blatt and Patricia (Jablonski) Davids. He is survived by his three children, Cynthia Blatt-Smith (Carl), Robert E. Blatt (Lisa) and Amanda Blatt; three grandchildren, Elijah and Jozie Smith and Gabriel Blatt, all from Pennsylvania; his sisters, Carol Wright (who was his devoted caregiver), Chino Valley, Arizona, Barbara Garcia (Joe), Prescott, Arizona, Karen Wolfe, New Brighton, Pennsylvania, Betty Hornyack (Paul), Beaver, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.

Interment with full military honors will take place at the VA Cemetery in Prescott on Monday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. Because of COVID, masks are required and attendance will be limited.

Information provided by survivors.