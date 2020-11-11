OFFERS
Wed, Nov. 11
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Honoring Our Veterans: Larry John Springer

Larry John Springer, as an NROTC midshipman in 1965 at Oregon State University, participates in the Army jump school at Ft. Benning, Georgia. As a commissioned Marine Corps officer, “I proudly wore my Army jump wings during my 20-year USMC career." (Courtesy)

Larry John Springer, as an NROTC midshipman in 1965 at Oregon State University, participates in the Army jump school at Ft. Benning, Georgia. As a commissioned Marine Corps officer, “I proudly wore my Army jump wings during my 20-year USMC career." (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 11, 2020 10:28 a.m.

Editor’s Note – Due to a failed email delivery, this Veterans Day submission did not arrive in time to be included in the Courier’s printed Veterans Day section. We are including it here to honor this veteran.

Larry John Springer of Prescott served in the U.S. Marine Corps from June 1, 1966, to Nov. 1, 1986. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Some of his awards include Legion of Merit, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnamese Service, and Vietnam Campaign.

As an NROTC midshipman in 1965 at Oregon State University, Springer had the opportunity to attend the Army jump school at Ft. Benning, Georgia. As a commissioned Marine Corps officer, “I proudly wore my Army jump wings during my 20-year USMC career.

“In January 1967, I shipped off to a 13-month tour in Vietnam. Afterwards, I spent the remainder of my 20-year military career traveling the world and serving in many countries.”

Submitted by his proud wife, Ann Friday.

Click HERE to view the Courier's 2020 Veterans Day special section.

