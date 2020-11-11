Church News: Week of Nov. 12, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley — Collecting Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes through Nov. 15. Current series: RHYTHM-Setting the Tempo for your Daily Routine. In-person worship (social distancing observed), 10:30 a.m. and online via YouTube, Facebook or live at www.firstsouthernpv.org. Visit us at 2820 N. Pleasant View, Prescott Valley.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Service Times: 8 a.m. Traditional – Sanctuary; 9:30 a.m. Worship Café – Trinity Hall; and 11 a.m. Praise Service – Sanctuary. Sermon Series: “I Am God’s Workmanship.”

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St. – a ministry on the downtown plaza. Welcome, everyone, to our friendly congregation, where we gather responsibly at 8:45 (masks required), 10:30 (masks recommended). Expository sermons every Sunday. This Sunday, Pastor Matt speaks on Ezekiel 1, “How the Throne of God Helps Us Hope.”

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, welcomes all to worship Sunday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. online traditional worship at www.chinovalleyumc.org. Indoor worship, 9 and 11 a.m. Face coverings required. Social distancing practiced. Pastor Bob’s message “Life’s Greatest Questions.”

Living Free Fellowship – Open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be Saturday, Nov. 21 at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

Enter into the Joy of Your Master! Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” study; 4 p.m. Thursdays “Book of Revelation” study; Thanksgiving Eve Worship / Communion, 4 p.m. Masks, sanitizer, distancing, air purification in use. Online worship at savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona. Sunday services this week are in-person on a limited, reserved-seat basis only. Masks and social distancing required. Call to reserve your seat, 928-445-1850. Services also online, www.unityprescott.org. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message this Sunday is “My Soul.”

Alliance Bible Church – Sunday service, 9:30 a.m. This Sunday Pastor John’s message will be “Things I Know for Sure,” from 1 John 5. Seating is socially distanced, masks/gloves available and sanitizing stations are in place. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549, live at www.abcprescott.com.

“A Message in the Morning,” join folk singers Christa and Tom Agostino at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Using one of Tom’s compositions as their theme, they will focus on the gift and power of music to inspire and strengthen us through these challenging times. Zoom via www.puuf.net Sunday Services.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, is hosting a Gift Basket and Bake Sale, Friday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A wonderful opportunity to purchase beautiful, original handmade baskets containing items perfect for gift giving and yummy homemade treats for holiday entertaining. 928-778-9122.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, continues meeting outside Saturday mornings, 10:30, weather permitting; discussing this week: informed consent, family unity; further debrief on the times. Free 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Details, consultations and discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net. Be safe!

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. Lucy Beckner and Molly Divine have walked the 500-mile pilgrimage trail of the Camino de Santiago. Listen to their stories as we make our journey through the pandemic.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church invites you to worship, see website: stlukesprescott/church, or call 928-778-4499 for more information. Livestreaming our Sunday 10 a.m. service. Epistle features a message about Communion and masks. Food Pantry open to all Friday, 9 to noon; donations accepted by mail or in person Thursdays. Stewardship Season.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, invites you to join its new Women’s Bible Study, Great Women of the Bible, led by Julie Pettit, Fridays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A great opportunity to read and discuss scripture and share thoughts and opinions. 928-778-9122.

The Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. For information, call 928-771-1218.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, continues to worship virtually. Recorded worship services are available on the church website, fccprescott.org. Weekly Bible Study and fellowship gatherings are held on Zoom. For details, please call the church office at 928-455-4555.

Trinity Presbyterian Church has many small groups actively meeting on Zoom. Please check www.aztrinitypres.org to find a group that meets your interests and needs and instructions for joining. You can also find links to online worship along with worship bulletins filled with lots of information!

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. and Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. Worship at 10 a.m. in Sanctuary (distancing and masks) and Facebook. Come and join us. Food Pantry open to everyone Mondays and Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to host services online at www.emmanuellutheranpv.org. Join us online. A free takeout meal is offered on the second and fourth Fridays of each month for folks who are hungry or lonely. Come to the church let us know how many meals you need.

Willow Hills is open with traditional worship at 8 and 9:30 a.m., and contemporary worship at 11:15 a.m. Services are in our air-conditioned gym. Sunday School for all ages is available. AWANA Ministry for children is each Sunday at 5 p.m. Willowhills.church.

Firm Foundation Bible Church offers great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m., Youth group Thursdays at 6 p.m., and adult bible study Thursdays at 7 p.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Prescott Nazarene worship Sunday, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following Health and Safety Guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

Prescott United Methodist Church, celebrating 150 years in Prescott. 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos.

Natzarim Yahshua Family Fellowship — “Letting the Light of the Torah Shine in Northern Arizona.” We are family friendly, vibrant, fun and Torah-rooted assembly! Shabbat Services at 10:30 a.m. For details and membership information, contact Jun Francke 928-277-7215 or jfrancke.sf@gmail.com.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish offers daily Mass (up to 25% of church capacity) at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Weekend Masses are Saturday 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7, 9 and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. (Spanish), and 5 p.m. Masses are livestreamed to the Parish Facebook page.

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

Calling all Methodists in Prescott Valley. The building is closed but the church is open, alive and well. Worship with us Sundays at 10:15 a.m. via Facebook or Zoom. For more information, contact the church at 928-772-6366 or at pvumc@cableone.net. Be safe out there, we need each other.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

The doors at Heights Church are still open … virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and rebroadcast at 6 p.m.