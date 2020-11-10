Pet of the Week: Pebbles

Meet Pebbles, an amazingly gorgeous, approximately 5-year-old female Tortoiseshell cat.

Pebbles is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations, and microchipped. She is loving and sweet, as well as extremely soft!

Pebbles gets along with dogs but needs to be the only cat in the house. She loves people of all ages. If you are looking for a companion to help keep you warm this winter, come meet Pebbles!

If you are interested in this kitty, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223 ext. 7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.