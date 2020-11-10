Obituary: William D. Kenyon

William D. Kenyon (Don) passed away at his home in La Jara Colorado on Nov. 2, 2020. He was born Nov. 15, 1934, in Arizona to William H and Edna (Billie) Kenyon and spent over eighty years in Northern Arizona before spending his final years in Southern Colorado.

After a couple of years in the army, Don went on to be an engineer for Santa Fe Railroad where he worked until he retired. During retirement Don was a valued member of many fraternal organizations including the El Zaribah Shriners, the American Legion, the Odd Fellows the Elks and Masons. Don was also a founding member and hall of fame inductee of the Greater Arizona Country Music Association. He was also a founding member and contributor of the desert hills fellowship at Poland junction.

Don and his late wife, Clara were married Feb. 1, 1980, and she proceeded him in death on May 26, 2008. Don is survived by his daughter, Christina Sutton and her husband, Mark and their children, Ashley Whitworth and Mark Sutton Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Kenyon will be held on Friday Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St. in Prescott. Graveside Services will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Due to current restrictions capacity will be capped at 60 attendees and masks will be a requirement.

Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes are entrusted with the arrangements. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Don’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.