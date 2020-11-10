Obituary: James Richard Estrada

James Richard Estrada went home to Heaven peacefully in his Paulden, Arizona home on Oct. 28, 2020, at the age of 81. James was born on September 8th, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York to Ross and Evelyn Estrada.

James lived a full life as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He served in the United States Army and was a long time Arizona resident. He will be remembered for his sweet and gentle nature and was a true lover of all animals, especially his dogs and horses.

James is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Sandra; son, James Jr. (Norma) and John (Kelly); daughter, Lisa Gaitan (Paul);, 7 grandchildren;, 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ray and Don; sister, Carol Thatcher, along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life was held on Nov. 4, 2020, at Resthaven/ Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens.

