Obituary: Arthur H. Karl

Originally Published: November 10, 2020 7:17 p.m.

Arthur H. Karl (known as Art), 90, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2020, after succumbing to Alzheimer’s disease. Born March 20, 1930 in Laona, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late William T. Karl and Agnes H. Kufner.

Art was fond of farm life and the majestic Midwest but was determined to leave the harsh winters behind. After graduating high school during the Korean War era, he enlisted in the Air Force, where he was trained as a jet engine mechanic. He also learned to fly airplanes, but decided he much preferred being on land, ensuring the upkeep and safety of the jet engines. He was stationed at various bases around the U.S. and in Panama.

Following Art’s honorable discharge from the Air Force, he and a few of his hometown buddies decided to head south to sunny Phoenix, Arizona. They were hired by AiResearch (eventually renamed Garrett) in Phoenix, where they parlayed their aircraft skills to manufacture jet engine parts. During Art’s 37-year tenure at Garrett, he became one of few experts in the area of ECM, the electrochemical machining of rare metal jet engine parts.

Art was the quintessential provider for his family. He often worked six days per week throughout his career and worked just as hard at home to ensure the upkeep of the house, yard, and vehicles. He was a natural engineer and could build or fix virtually anything. After retiring in 1989, he and Betty settled in Prescott, where they enjoyed the small-town atmosphere. They also enjoyed traveling and staying in Laona for the summers.

True to his second-generation German heritage, Art relished listening and dancing to Polka music and always enjoyed a cold beer. He was determined to see his 90th birthday and was happy that he met his goal.

Art was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Joyce Houlihan. He is survived by their five children, Arthur W. Karl, Diane C. Karl-Berry, Robert R. Karl, Joyce A. Leanderts and Debra L. Hernandez; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He will be missed by those who loved him. He has joined his loving wife, who he has been lost without, and is now finally at peace, at home with our Heavenly Father.

Donations in Art’s honor can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Please use the link below to access Art’s online obituary: www.ruffnerwakelin.com/obituaries/Arthur-Karl?obId=18819918#/celebrationWall.

Information provided by survivors.

