OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 10
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

County health agencies reopen after COVID-19 outbreak among staff

Yavapai Community Health Services and Community Health Center reopened Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after a COVID-19 outbreak among staff forced its closure last week. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Yavapai Community Health Services and Community Health Center reopened Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after a COVID-19 outbreak among staff forced its closure last week. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: November 10, 2020 7:09 p.m.

The Yavapai Community Health Services and Community Health Center on Commerce Drive in Prescott reopened for business on Monday, Nov. 9.

As planned, the public health and community health clinic were able to resume their services despite the fact that a number of the 60 employees who work at the Prescott facilities – they have two others across the county – tested positive for COVID-19 last week, requiring either quarantine or isolation.

The two agencies closed as of Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton said she appreciated the public’s patience and understanding as a group of their employees wrestled with various stages of illness and awaiting test results.

To date, she said there are a few more people who remain in isolation, but the majority have been able to return as they either passed their quarantine without a positive result or recuperated from the virus. She said she expects even those who were in isolation to be able to return later this week.

Horton did not identify numbers so as not to violate any employee confidentiality.

She did previously state that the infections were not believed to have occurred on the job, but rather contracted at other community events.

The close proximity of colleagues, however, required quarantine for those who might have been in contact with those who did receive positive test results.

Like any other workplace, Horton said she enforced similar protocols. She also reiterated that health department and clinic staff are no less immune than anyone else, and in some cases, may be at more risk as they are in contact with those who may be infected.

The department does require a thorough screening of all who enter their facilities, and masks are a must.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries