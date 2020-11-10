County health agencies reopen after COVID-19 outbreak among staff

The Yavapai Community Health Services and Community Health Center on Commerce Drive in Prescott reopened for business on Monday, Nov. 9.

As planned, the public health and community health clinic were able to resume their services despite the fact that a number of the 60 employees who work at the Prescott facilities – they have two others across the county – tested positive for COVID-19 last week, requiring either quarantine or isolation.

The two agencies closed as of Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton said she appreciated the public’s patience and understanding as a group of their employees wrestled with various stages of illness and awaiting test results.

To date, she said there are a few more people who remain in isolation, but the majority have been able to return as they either passed their quarantine without a positive result or recuperated from the virus. She said she expects even those who were in isolation to be able to return later this week.

Horton did not identify numbers so as not to violate any employee confidentiality.

She did previously state that the infections were not believed to have occurred on the job, but rather contracted at other community events.

The close proximity of colleagues, however, required quarantine for those who might have been in contact with those who did receive positive test results.

Like any other workplace, Horton said she enforced similar protocols. She also reiterated that health department and clinic staff are no less immune than anyone else, and in some cases, may be at more risk as they are in contact with those who may be infected.

The department does require a thorough screening of all who enter their facilities, and masks are a must.