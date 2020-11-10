OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 10
5 deaths, 199 additional COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County since Friday

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 10, 2020 1:07 p.m.

In what appears to be a continued upward trend, Yavapai County has seen 199 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths since Friday, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday morning, Nov. 10.

"Since last Monday, we are seeing about 38 cases a day," YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti wrote in the release.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 53,545 residents with 3,399 positive cases, 1,578 recovered, and 97 deaths and four probable deaths.

YRMC West has nine COVID-19 patients and YRMC West is caring for four, with a total of four persons under investigation (PUI). The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports nine COVID-19 hospitalizations and 12 PUI. The Prescott VA reports one COVID-19 patient.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

FACE-TO FACE VISITS LIMITED AT PRESCOTT VA

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System remains in Phase 2 of reopening, which means face-to-face visits are limited to 50% to encourage distancing and avoid crowding in waiting areas, the release explained. Providers are continuing to use video and telephone for medical visits. The screening process and visitation limitations remain in place for the safety of veterans and staff. Those that do have reason to come in for face-to-face visits must go through screening upon entry, and wear a face covering mask at all times when indoors.

Influenza vaccinations are being provided as a drive-through service at the Prescott VA, 500 Highway 89. Veterans do not need to have an appointment for receiving their flu vaccination and may remain in their car. The drive-through vaccinations are available from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Veterans must bring an ID indicating they receive care through the VA.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 2,224,904 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 263,133 positive results and 6,192 deaths reported.

VACCINE SURVEY

The public is asked to take the YCCHS COVID-19 Vaccine Survey. The survey is on the YCCHS webpage at, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

