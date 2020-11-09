Yavapai County reports 84 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the county over the weekend, according to a news release Monday afternoon.

Yavapai County has tested 53,227 residents with 3,284 positive cases, 1,578 recovered, and 92 deaths.

“Our department is processing the new cases and reviewing the deaths. The YCCHS dashboard will probably not be updated today,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said in a statement.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center on its east and west campuses is caring for 15 COVID-19 patients with three persons under investigation (PUI).

In Cottonwood, the Verde Valley Medical Center reports eight COVID-19 hospitalizations and 11 PUI.

The Prescott VA reports 2 COVID-19 patients.



STATE NUMBERS

A total of 2,208,796 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 259,699 positive results and 6,164 deaths reported.

VACCINE EFFECTIVENESS

According to a report from the Associated Press, Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine may be 90% effective.

The early results from Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine suggests it may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, which puts the company on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top-infectious disease expert, said the results suggesting 90% effectiveness are “just extraordinary,” adding: “Not very many people expected it would be as high as that.”





Scientists have warned for months that any COVID-19 shot may be only as good as flu vaccines, which are about 50% effective and require yearly immunizations. Earlier this year, Fauci said he would be happy with a COVID-19 vaccine that was 60% effective.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, the World Health Organization’s senior adviser, said that Pfizer’s vaccine could “fundamentally change the direction of this crisis” by March, when the U.N. agency hopes to start vaccinating high-risk groups.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.