Yavapai County health officials prepared for arrival of COVID-19 vaccine — still no delivery date set

The promise of a two-phase, federally-sanctioned COVID-19 vaccine has the Yavapai County Community Health Services operating in a hurry-up-and-wait mode, declared Director Leslie Horton on Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last month required all public health jurisdictions across the nation to be prepared by Nov. 15 for the arrival of a Pfizer pharmaceutical-manufactured vaccine.

In early trials, Pfizer announced a 90% effectiveness rate in trial participants.

But, and it is an all-capital “BUT,” Horton said there is not yet a delivery date for the vaccine. Nor will the vaccine be available for anyone who wants one – it will strictly be for front-line health care personnel, including medical practitioners who are working closest with COVID-19 patients, she said

“We don’t have one headed our way, yet,” Horton said.

The aggressive local preparation phase is required because this vaccine is “fragile” and must be stored in specialized containers able to maintain a temperature of 80 degrees below zero, Horton explained. The county is now purchasing such units, but Horton said their size will only allow for a limited supply.

In Yavapai County, Horton said she expects delivery of no more than 1,000 doses at a time that must then be dispensed within a five to ten-day period. The first dose is to be followed up with a second within 28 days, she said.

The way things have progressed leads Horton to “anticipate” the fast-tracked Pfizer vaccine for top priority health care workers will be available by the end of this year. After that, she said the CDC will have a priority list for delivery that will extend well into 2021 before it is generally available.

In the daily YCCHS COVID-19 updates that showed an uptick in positive cases since Friday to 84, Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti reported World Health Organization Senior Advisor Dr. Bruce Alyward stating he is optimistic about Pfizer’s pending vaccine. The global health authority stated this vaccine could “fundamentally change the direction of the crisis.”

Likewise, America’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Pfizer’s 90% effectiveness results are “just extraordinary,” Farneti reported.

Of course, scientists and infectious disease specialists caution that these vaccines will not be a one-and-done proposition. Like the annual influenza vaccines, these experts maintain the vaccines may only be 50% effective against contracting the disease, and will require annual inoculation, Farneti reported.

Public health officials nationwide have urged all people six months and older to get an annual flu vaccine to limit the chance of co-occurring infections that could seriously compromise one’s health. One of the wrinkles Horton and other health officials see with the vaccine roll-out is that it is voluntary, she said. Even those in the health care fields may opt against one for fear it is too experimental to take the risk, they said.

From surveys taken across the state – and her department is now seeking similar survey data from anyone in Yavapai County – Horton said there appears to be a 50/50 response. For “herd immunity” to be in play, Horton said between 60 and 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated.

“And it looks like that will be a challenge,” Horton said.

In anticipation of a vaccine arrival in Yavapai County, Prescott Fire Chief Dennis Light sent out an announcement to fellow county Fire Departments to garner a sense of how much vaccine the county might need.

“What I was trying to do is get the numbers (of those interested) if and when the vaccine becomes available,” said Light who is still awaiting those responses.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center Communications and Marketing Director Ken Boush admits there seems to be a lack of clarity on a vaccine’s availability, and potential distribution.

The notion that any COVID-19 vaccine is “right around the corner is probably wishful thinking,” said Boush who conferences daily with other hospital leaders on the evolving crisis.

“We’re in a wait-and-see mode like everybody else,” Boush said.

Staff writer Cindy Barks contributed to this story.