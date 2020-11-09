OFFERS
Rise in COVID-19 cases forces cancellation of ‘Stand Down’ event for homeless vets; help still available

Shown is the ceremonial kick-off of what for almost 15 years has been a two-day “Stand Down” event to provide one-stop services and shelter for homeless veterans in Yavapai County and beyond. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: November 9, 2020 8:16 p.m.

With a “heavy heart,” U.S. VETS Prescott Executive Director Carole Benedict announced this week that the agency must cancel this year’s “Yavapai County Veterans Stand Down” event to assist homeless veterans due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Stand Down was scheduled for Nov. 12-14.

In prior years, the Stand Down has been a draw for as many as 300 homeless veterans from Yavapai County and beyond as it provides one-stop services and resources, a Veterans Court, winter and outdoor gear, as well as a safe place to sleep for a couple nights, hot meals, and camaraderie. The Stand Down events in past years have even provided veterinary care for veterans' pets.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, this year’s event was already intended to be a scaled-down version, yet U.S. VETS still hoped to be providing tangible help to veterans who may not otherwise access existing housing and social service programs through their agency, the Prescott VA or other nonprofit charities.

“Our community has seen a rapid increase of positive coronavirus cases over the last week, as has our state,” Benedict said. “This decision was made with careful consideration and concern for the health and well-being of our community – the veteran attendees, volunteers, service providers, our staff and the many partners it takes to host an event of this nature.”

U.S. VETS is proud to host this annual event as it recognizes the “great need to bring resources together for veterans in the unique way ‘Stand Down’ does,” Benedict said. “We apologize for the change in plans, but sincerely hope you will join us in the future when the event is rescheduled.”

A timeframe for that to occur has yet to be determined.

For any veteran now experiencing homelessness, Benedict said her agency’s Liberty Pointe complex at 1040 on Whipple Street now offers a day center where veterans are welcome between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays to come for essential services and support. Food bags and cold-weather gear will be available as well as showers, clothing and food, along with housing and job assistance.

Any homeless veteran or individual seeking emergency shelter when temperatures near freezing can go to Operation Deep Freeze that is operating at The Salvation Army on South Montezuma Street when the temperatures are at 30 degrees or below, or there is snow or cold rain that endangers individual’s health and safety. The Coalition for Compassion and Justice on Madison Avenue is also open at night for those in need of immediate overnight shelter.

Benedict offered her thanks, and apology, to all who once again stepped up to provide these services, and asked for their patience and understanding given the circumstances. She said the agency will reach out to all once it is possible to reschedule.

“It breaks my heart, especially with the weather turning colder, but there’s just too many outbreaks in our community right now to risk it,” Benedict concluded.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

