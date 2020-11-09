Adoption Spotlight: Anthony
Originally Published: November 9, 2020 8:10 p.m.
Anthony is an athletic, funny boy with a great smile and infectious spirit. He loves all things sports, but football is definitely his favorite. When he’s not scoring touchdowns, Anthony is tinkering with computers or telling a good joke. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
