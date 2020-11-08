OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Nov. 08
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona baby shot in head with BB gun, critically injured

Zachary Kauffman, left, and Savannah Cushman. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Zachary Kauffman, left, and Savannah Cushman. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 8, 2020 5:04 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY — Three people have been arrested after a baby was shot twice with a BB gun with one pellet embedded in her skull, according to Mohave County.

They said the 8-month-old girl was airlifted to a hospital in Las Vegas and is listed in critical condition.

County Sheriff's officials said the child was in a car seat that was placed on the ground while her mother, 34-year-old Marticella Lopez-Rodriguez, was gathering firewood Tuesday in Golden Valley.

They said 33-year-old Zion Zachary Kauffman shot up to 30 BBs at a flock of quail near the baby and one of the BBs grazed the girl's arm while the other hit her in the back of the head, fracturing her skull.

Lopez-Rodriguez, Kauffman and 27-year-old Savannah Joy Cushman allegedly waited several hours before using a taxi to get the baby to a hospital in Kingman.

Deputies later arrested Kauffman and Cushman and booked them into jail on suspicion of child abuse, aggravated assault and hindering prosecution.

Sheriff's officials said Lopez-Rodriguez was arrested in Las Vegas and was awaiting extradition.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries