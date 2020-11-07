Obituary: Verline Rader

Verline Rader, 83, of Prescott, Arizona passed away on Nov. 3, 2020. She was born to the late Byron and Corinne (Lindly) Bosworth, April 7, 1937, in Tempe, Arizona.

Verline graduated from Tempe High School, then married her childhood sweetheart, Buddy.

Following the dissolution of her marriage, she went to work for the Maricopa Community Colleges in the accounting department, having earned her associate’s degree while raising her children. Through hard work and perseverance, she worked her way up the ladder to become the Dean of Administrative Services at Rio Salado Community College, while earning both her BS and MBA degrees.

Verline is survived by her children, Doug, Mark and Conni; her brother, Kent Bosworth; and her loving niece, Chelly; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Verline was predeceased by her son, Craig, in 1966.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

