Obituary Notice: Margaret Mary Duke
Originally Published: November 7, 2020 7:55 p.m.
Margaret Mary Duke, age 64, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Nov. 3, 2020, in Prescott.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
