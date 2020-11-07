Obituary: Michael D. Winkels

Michael D. Winkels, 62, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on Nov. 10, 1957, in Austin, Minnesota, to Benjamin and Donna (Bauch) Winkels. He graduated from Pacelli High School in 1976 and went to Alexandria Technical School to earn an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement.

On July 8, 1978, he married Patricia M. Cochlin at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Austin, Minnesota. Mike spent 42 years in law enforcement working in Rushford, Minnesota, Minot, North Dakota, San Diego, California, Luverne, Minnesota, Rock County, Minnesota, and Yavapai County, Arizona.

He enjoyed coaching sports, raising three children, hunting, fishing, teaching firearm safety and DARE, while also enjoying time in his shop woodworking and tinkering. A good man gone too soon.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include wife, Patricia Winkels, Prescott Valley; and his children, Kate Winkels Loging (Jon) Mankato, Minnesota, Benjamin Winkels (Amber) Roseau, Minnesota, Kelly Winkels, Prescott Valley, Arizona; seven grandchildren, Zoey and Evie Loging, Ainsley, Brinley, Clara and Beckett Winkels and Rahkel Winkels. He is also survived by his siblings, Richard (Carol) Winkels, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Dwaine (Dawn) Winkels, Brandon, Minnesota, Debra (Larry) Callahan, Lyle, Minnesota, Linda Winkels (Kevin Hansen), Austin, Minnesota, Robin (Larry) Wangen, Albert Lea, Minnesota; and many other in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends near and far.

Yavapai County has planned a memorial service for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 9 a.m. on the lawn between the Yavapai County Library and Civic Center. A graveside service will be held on Nov. 27 in Newry, Minnesota, at 10 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

