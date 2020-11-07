OFFERS
Obituary: Merle Leon Kloefkorn

Merle Leon Kloefkorn

Merle Leon Kloefkorn

Originally Published: November 7, 2020 8:01 p.m.

Merle Leon Kloefkorn of Red Rock, Arizona, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after reaching the age of 91 years old. Merle was born in February, as were all great men, on the 24th of 1929, in Caldwell, Kansas, to Martin and Josephine.

As a boy he lived and worked on the family farm. In 1950, he met the love of his life, Yvonne Johnson. That same year on Oct. 15 they were married. They had three children.

In 1960, he moved the family west to Arizona and after a short time settled in Prescott. He worked several jobs before joining the police force. He was an entrepreneur and ran several businesses, including several different service stations. He was well known and liked in the community — always quick to lend a hand, a joke or a tale to two. He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all. A man who would give his shirt for a stranger in need.

He was a good father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them. This continued on with his grandchildren and as a loving great grandfather. Merle was a strong, proud, and good man. He had an amazingly infectious laugh that could be heard for miles.

Merle is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Yvonne May Kloefkorn of Red Rock, Arizona; children, Linda Kloefkorn, Curtis Kloefkorn and Autumn Hume; grandchildren, Kristi Mejias, Carrie Ross, Tyler Kloefkorn, Jason Hume and Aaron Hume; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Biggs of Prim, Arkansas; brother-in-law, Don Hilton of Wichita, Kansas; sister-in-law, Alice Kloefkorn Crawford of Tucson, Arizona; and a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives. Merle was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, one sister and a special great grandson, Deacon Hume.

In Merle’s memory a memorial has been established at Special Olympics Arizona in the name of Merle Kloefkorn to honor his niece, Leta Kay Kloefkorn. Please make donation to “SPECIAL OLYMPICS ARIZONA,” 2455 N. Citrus Road, Bldg. 64, Goodyear AZ 85395.

Information provided by survivors.

