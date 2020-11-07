OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 07
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Lita Stecker Sands Kohn

Lita Stecker Sands Kohn

Lita Stecker Sands Kohn

Originally Published: November 7, 2020 8 p.m.

Lita Stecker Sands Kohn, age 95, passed away Oct. 6, 2020, at her family’s farm in Arizona that she helped build. Born in 1925 to Natalie Krohn Stecker and Samuel Stecker, she grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

A joyful, loving and intelligent mother, a compassionate friend, Lita strongly supported the enthusiasms of her friends and loved ones. She was cherished for her wisdom and her effervescence, and her dedication to helping others. She was a strong supporter and booster, and made those around her always feel welcomed, and always warmed in her light.

Lita was passionate about music, and in the late 1940s, she sang professionally on Cleveland Radio station WTAM, starring in her own show under the name of Lita James. She was accompanied by members of The Cleveland Symphony Orchestra and the very popular show was broadcast live nationally every morning. Until the 1990s she sang contralto with the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Cleveland area Choirs.

For 30 years, Lita taught English at Lakeland Community College, continuing her mentoring long after retirement. Lita mentored hundreds of students. For over 20 years she was President of the Board of the Validation Training Institute. She promoted their mission of helping loved ones communicate to relieve the stress of those in cognitive decline. During those 30 years Lita split her time between living in Shaker Heights and at her home on the farm in Arizona. She was devoted to helping others while developing deep friendships in the process. In 2014, she moved to Arizona permanently.

Lita was the widow of Frederick Sands (d. 1952) and her second marriage was to Allan Kohn (d. 1986). Lita is survived by her three children, Jill Sands of Sedona, Arizona, Robin Hoult of Chino Valley, Arizona, and Jon Kohn of Billings, Montana; and her adored grandchildren, Kelsey Hoult, Heather Hoult Bamberg, Samuel Kohn, and Jessica Kohn; and great-grandchildren, Helena, Lindy, and Ansel.

Her family thanks all of her many devoted companions and caregivers who helped Lita maintain her cheerful nature and her zest for life, for her final years.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries