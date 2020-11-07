Obituary: Leon Harold Steinman

Leon Harold Steinman was born May 20, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York, and died Nov. 4, 2020, peacefully at his home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

He was an electrical engineer at Hughes Aircraft, Litton and Teledyne. He was the GM and Treasurer at Syncor International and was instrumental in growing the business and eventually taking the company public. After he moved to Sedona, he was a well-respected educator at Yavapai College and ran the computer lab.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; his three sons, Joe, Jeff and Lewis; and his sister, Edie Kilkenny. Services will be private.

