Obituary: Debra Ferra Chemas

Debra Ferra Chemas, 55, died Oct. 20, 2020, surrounded by family and friends after a long and very painful existence with multiple sclerosis.

Debra was born in California and was adopted by Manuel and Deloris Ferra. The family relocated to Prescott, Arizona, in 1969. After their divorce in 1975, Debra was in and out of the foster care system until she was lovingly taken in by John and Joanie Allen.

After graduating from high school, Debra moved to Tucson and attended UofA to study mental health counseling. Debra has the proud distinction of becoming the first foster child in the state of Arizona to graduate from a major university with a bachelor’s degree.

After achieving her master’s degree, Debra moved back to the Prescott area where she met the love of her life, Frank Chemas. They were married in 1997 and had two beautiful daughters, Sara and Abigail. She was also diagnosed with MS at this time.

This did not stop her from being involved in her girls’ school booster club, Girl Scouts and overall being a powerful mother figure. Debra also was her daughters’ No. 1 cheerleader in all of their accomplishments, big and small. Her leadership qualities and outgoing personality made her a very special person to all who knew and loved her.

Debra is survived by her daughters, Sara and Abigail; husband, Frank; foster parents, John and Joanie; numerous Ferra family relatives and friends, and her pets.

Until we meet again, Love you to the moon and back, Debra!

