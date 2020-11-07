Obituary: Albert Eugene Heck

Albert Eugene Heck was born Oct. 4, 1949, to Lillian (June) Johnson Heck and Albert Lee Heck in Jerome, Arizona.

Albert loved adventure, including hunting, fishing, motorcycling, rock hunting, four-wheel driving (and would go most places other people wouldn’t go), memorable family vacations, jeeps, quads, camping, and of course race cars.

Albert was a very selfless man doing without for those he loved and serving others. He was an awesome Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, loving them all greatly. He was a very hard worker and could out work most people. Albert worked as a supervisor for Asarco at the flash furnace most of his life.

Albert passed away April 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Bernice Hagan Heck; daughters, Sharon Heck Sheffer (Don), Lillian Heck Stonecipher (Clint) and Sherry Heck Chapman (Carl); 15 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is dearly loved, and profoundly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 441 W. Perkinsville Road, Chino Valley, Arizona.

