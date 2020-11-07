Nov. 7 COVID-19 Update: 2,621 new cases, 38 deaths in Arizona

For the second time in three days, the Arizona Department of Health Services has reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Arizona. The Saturday, Nov. 7, ADHS report also documented 38 deaths in the Friday-to-Saturday reporting period.

Saturday’s total of 2,621 new cases is the biggest single-day jump in Arizona since July 15. Over the past three days, ADHS has documented 6,752 new cases in Arizona.

Saturday’s tally for new cases and deaths pushes the state’s daily average for cases to its highest level since July. The state’s daily average for coronavirus deaths is at its highest level since August. The state is averaging three times the number of new cases daily than the September daily average and nearly double the caseload from last month, per daily average.

Cumulatively since testing began in January, ADHS has documented 257,384 cases and 6,147 deaths.

Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio is holding steady at 9.6%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is at 86%.

Friday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported it had admitted eight COVID-19 patients with three tests pending. Yavapai Regional Medical Center (East and West) reported caring for 14 COVID-19 patients with one person under investigation (PUI). The VA reports one COVID-19 patient.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month:

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-So far in November, 9,911 cases and 166 deaths

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-So far in November, 1,665 cases each day.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Saturday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,386 of the state’s 6,157 deaths. There have been 965 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

While Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 165,702 since testing began, Arizona currently is seeing a spike in cases in every county in the state.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 30,066 cases.

-Yuma County, 14,377 cases.

-Pinal County, 12,786 cases.

-Navajo County, 6,784 cases.

-Coconino County, 5,773 cases.

-Mohave County, 4,722 cases

-Apache County, 4,127 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.18 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 9.6%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (122,389), with 351 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 29,409 times with 4,386 deaths.

Visit www.azdhs.gov.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 9.83 million Saturday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 237,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 49.5 million cases worldwide, with 1.25 million deaths and 32.6 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6, 101,441 cases

July 3, 91,858 cases

July 1, 84,092 cases

June 27, 70,051 cases

June 25, 63,030 cases

June 21, 52,390 cases

June 17, 40,924 cases

June 11, 31,264 cases

June 1, 20,123 cases

May 8, 10,526 cases

May 5, 9,305 cases

May 2, 8,364 cases

April 29, 7,202 cases

April 24, 6,045 cases

April 20, 5,064 cases

April 16, 4,234 cases

April 9, 3,018 cases

April 4, 2,019 cases

March 30, 1,157 cases

Jan. 26, first confirmed Arizona case.

Dan Engler is editor of the Verde Independent, a sister publication to The Daily Courier.