Prescott Valley PD asking public’s help to locate ATM robbery suspect

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a woman who is wanted in connection with a strong arm robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank ATM, 7520 E. State Route 69, according to a department release Thursday night.

Officers received the report of the alleged crime at 2:53 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Judging from a video still captured by the bank’s security camera, the suspect appears to be a white female with blonde hair, wearing a blue and white striped shirt, black jeans and black shoes. She was wearing a camouflage face mask and sunglasses.

She was last seen on foot heading east through the parking lot toward Windsong Drive. Shortly after the report was made, PVDP asked the public via social media and the Nexie Public Alert System to avoid the area around the Well Fargo Bank for the following three hours due to a high amount of police activity.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this person, or has information about the robbery, do not approach, and instead call PVPD dispatch at 928-772-9267. Prescott Valley PD can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies, or Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.