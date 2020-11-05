Arizona reports 2,135 COVID cases, most since Aug. 1; Yavapai sees 43 additional cases overnight

Arizona on Thursday reported 2,135 additional coronavirus cases, the most since Aug. 1, as related hospitalizations and rates of cases, deaths and positive test results continued to increase.

The state Department of Health Service reported 28 additional deaths from the coronavirus outbreak as the statewide totals increased to 252,768 cases and 6,087 deaths.

Locally, Yavapai County is experiencing a similar upward trend, with 43 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday morning, Nov. 5. The overnight numbers bring the total to around 150 confirmed new cases in seven days. County COVID-19 hospitalizations are also showing an increase in recent weeks.

The two-week positivity rate in Yavapai County is now at 8.8%, up from 6.1% two weeks ago, according to YCCHS.

Statewide, the number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

“With COVID-19 cases increasing, it is more important than ever for Arizonans to stay home from school or work when they are sick,” the department said on Twitter.

Dr. Cara Christ, the department's director, has warned of a rise in coronavirus infections due to family and other social gatherings — particularly during Thanksgiving.

Arizona was a national hot spot in June and July but conditions improved in August and September before COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations gradually increased during October.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona continued to increase, a trend seen since late September.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19, which on Tuesday topped 1,000 for the first time since late August, reached 1,100 on Wednesday, with 254 in intensive-care beds.

Meanwhile, seven-day rolling averages for Arizona for new daily cases, daily deaths and testing positivity increased over the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press.,

The rolling average for daily new cases went from 897 on Oct. 21 to 1,353 on Wednesday while the average for daily deaths rose from 11.7 to 22 and the average for testing positivity grew from 9.2% to 11.7%.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 51,685 residents with 3,199 positive cases, 1,578 recovered, and 92 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for 15 COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), East campus has one COVID-19 patient and two PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports seven COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

CARING FOR YOURSELF AND YOUR COMMUNITY

"Taking care of your friends and your family can be a stress reliever, but it should be balanced with care for yourself," YCCHS shared in the release. "Helping others cope with their stress, such as by providing social support, can also make your community stronger.

During times of increased social distancing, people can still maintain social connections and care for their mental health. Phone calls or video chats can help you and your loved ones feel socially connected, less lonely, or isolated.

Health officials suggest these eight healthy ways to cope with stress:

• Know what to do if you are sick and are concerned about COVID-19. Contact a health professional before you start any self-treatment for COVID-19.

• Know where and how to get treatment and other support services and resources, including counseling or therapy (in person or through telehealth services).

• Take care of your emotional health. Taking care of your emotional health will help you think clearly and react to the urgent needs to protect yourself and your family.

• Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including those on social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.

• Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate, try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, Exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, Avoid excessive alcohol and drug use.

• Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.

• Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

• Connect with your community- or faith-based organizations. While social distancing measures are in place, consider connecting online, through social media, or by phone or mail.

VACCINE SURVEY

The public is asked to take the YCCHS COVID-19 Vaccine Survey. The survey is on the YCCHS webpage at, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

