OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 05
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona reports 2,135 COVID cases, most since Aug. 1; Yavapai sees 43 additional cases overnight

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

AP and staff report
Originally Published: November 5, 2020 11:59 a.m.

Arizona on Thursday reported 2,135 additional coronavirus cases, the most since Aug. 1, as related hospitalizations and rates of cases, deaths and positive test results continued to increase.

The state Department of Health Service reported 28 additional deaths from the coronavirus outbreak as the statewide totals increased to 252,768 cases and 6,087 deaths.

Locally, Yavapai County is experiencing a similar upward trend, with 43 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday morning, Nov. 5. The overnight numbers bring the total to around 150 confirmed new cases in seven days. County COVID-19 hospitalizations are also showing an increase in recent weeks.

The two-week positivity rate in Yavapai County is now at 8.8%, up from 6.1% two weeks ago, according to YCCHS.

Statewide, the number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

“With COVID-19 cases increasing, it is more important than ever for Arizonans to stay home from school or work when they are sick,” the department said on Twitter.

Dr. Cara Christ, the department's director, has warned of a rise in coronavirus infections due to family and other social gatherings — particularly during Thanksgiving.

Arizona was a national hot spot in June and July but conditions improved in August and September before COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations gradually increased during October.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona continued to increase, a trend seen since late September.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19, which on Tuesday topped 1,000 for the first time since late August, reached 1,100 on Wednesday, with 254 in intensive-care beds.

Meanwhile, seven-day rolling averages for Arizona for new daily cases, daily deaths and testing positivity increased over the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press.,

The rolling average for daily new cases went from 897 on Oct. 21 to 1,353 on Wednesday while the average for daily deaths rose from 11.7 to 22 and the average for testing positivity grew from 9.2% to 11.7%.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 51,685 residents with 3,199 positive cases, 1,578 recovered, and 92 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for 15 COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), East campus has one COVID-19 patient and two PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports seven COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

CARING FOR YOURSELF AND YOUR COMMUNITY

"Taking care of your friends and your family can be a stress reliever, but it should be balanced with care for yourself," YCCHS shared in the release. "Helping others cope with their stress, such as by providing social support, can also make your community stronger.

During times of increased social distancing, people can still maintain social connections and care for their mental health. Phone calls or video chats can help you and your loved ones feel socially connected, less lonely, or isolated.

Health officials suggest these eight healthy ways to cope with stress: 

• Know what to do if you are sick and are concerned about COVID-19. Contact a health professional before you start any self-treatment for COVID-19. 

• Know where and how to get treatment and other support services and resources, including counseling or therapy (in person or through telehealth services). 

• Take care of your emotional health. Taking care of your emotional health will help you think clearly and react to the urgent needs to protect yourself and your family. 

• Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including those on social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting. 

• Take care of your body.  Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate, try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, Exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, Avoid excessive alcohol and drug use. 

• Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy. 

• Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling. 

• Connect with your community- or faith-based organizations. While social distancing measures are in place, consider connecting online, through social media, or by phone or mail.

VACCINE SURVEY

The public is asked to take the YCCHS COVID-19 Vaccine Survey. The survey is on the YCCHS webpage at, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries