OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 05
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gameday Preview: Prescott at Bradshaw Mountain — Week 6
Prep Football

Bradshaw Mountain quarterback Josh Grant throws a pass Oct. 30, 2020, in Flagstaff. (Arizona Daily Sun/Courtesy, file)

Bradshaw Mountain quarterback Josh Grant throws a pass Oct. 30, 2020, in Flagstaff. (Arizona Daily Sun/Courtesy, file)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: November 5, 2020 10:41 p.m.

Who: Prescott Badgers at Bradshaw Mountain Bears

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Bob Pavlich Field, Prescott Valley, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc and sports writer Aaron Valdez on Twitter at @valaaron_94 for updates on Friday’s game.

Broadcast: 1490 AM/103.5 FM KYCA (Prescott) and 95.9 KKLD (Bradshaw Mountain) Tickets: Bradshaw Mountain Athletic Director Clairinda Weatherwax said all tickets must be purchased before the game on the internet at: website.bradshawmountainathletics.com. The website should be up by noon Friday. Each athlete on the Prescott team and each athlete on the Bradshaw Mountain team receives four tickets apiece. If all of those tickets have not been taken, Bradshaw Mountain plans to open up the remaining tickets to both sides for purchase.

Coaches: Prescott — Cody Collett (3rd season in current stint; 7th season overall) Bradshaw Mountain — Bob Young (1st season)

Records: Prescott (2-3, 2-2 Grand Canyon); Bradshaw Mountain (3-2, 3-2 Grand Canyon)

Last Meeting: Prescott 22, Bradshaw Mountain 19 (Oct. 11, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona)

Last Week: Prescott — Beat Mohave, 55-0; Bradshaw Mountain — Lost to Coconino, 38-14.

The Setting: Although capturing a Grand Canyon region title is out of reach for both Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain with two weeks left in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 regular season, area bragging rights remain on the line. Prescott is riding a three-game winning streak against Bradshaw Mountain in the 28-year-old rivalry series for the first time since the Badgers won three straight from 2011-2013. Prescott leads the all-time series, which began in 1993, with a commanding 21-6 record.

Players to Watch: Prescott — RB/LB Nathan Wright, Sr.; RB/LB Cody Leopold, So.; WR/FS Nathan Briseno, Sr.; QB/WR/DB Alex Vaughan, So.; WR/FS/P/KR Brayden Nelson, Sr.; CB Cervando Vega, Jr.; SS/LB Luke McCauslin, Sr.; OLB/FB Cody Hanna, So.; PK/K/DB/RB Ryland Waples, Sr.

Bradshaw Mountain — QB/P/K Josh Grant, Sr.; RB/CB Elijah Acuna, Jr.; WR/CB Moi Hernandez, Jr.; TE/ILB Malachi Stephenson, So.; WR/DB Makhy Phetinta, So.; OLB Nick Foshee, Jr.; OLB Brock Fringer, Jr.; OL/ILB Michael Kelley, Jr.; OLB Aiden Ott, Jr.; DE Mason Stultz, Sr.

Weather Forecast: 63 degrees at kickoff, partly cloudy, 7 mph S; sunset at 5:30 p.m.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries