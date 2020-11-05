Gameday Preview: Prescott at Bradshaw Mountain — Week 6

Who: Prescott Badgers at Bradshaw Mountain Bears

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Bob Pavlich Field, Prescott Valley, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc and sports writer Aaron Valdez on Twitter at @valaaron_94 for updates on Friday’s game.

Broadcast: 1490 AM/103.5 FM KYCA (Prescott) and 95.9 KKLD (Bradshaw Mountain) Tickets: Bradshaw Mountain Athletic Director Clairinda Weatherwax said all tickets must be purchased before the game on the internet at: website.bradshawmountainathletics.com. The website should be up by noon Friday. Each athlete on the Prescott team and each athlete on the Bradshaw Mountain team receives four tickets apiece. If all of those tickets have not been taken, Bradshaw Mountain plans to open up the remaining tickets to both sides for purchase.

Coaches: Prescott — Cody Collett (3rd season in current stint; 7th season overall) Bradshaw Mountain — Bob Young (1st season)

Records: Prescott (2-3, 2-2 Grand Canyon); Bradshaw Mountain (3-2, 3-2 Grand Canyon)

Last Meeting: Prescott 22, Bradshaw Mountain 19 (Oct. 11, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona)

Last Week: Prescott — Beat Mohave, 55-0; Bradshaw Mountain — Lost to Coconino, 38-14.

The Setting: Although capturing a Grand Canyon region title is out of reach for both Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain with two weeks left in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 regular season, area bragging rights remain on the line. Prescott is riding a three-game winning streak against Bradshaw Mountain in the 28-year-old rivalry series for the first time since the Badgers won three straight from 2011-2013. Prescott leads the all-time series, which began in 1993, with a commanding 21-6 record.

Players to Watch: Prescott — RB/LB Nathan Wright, Sr.; RB/LB Cody Leopold, So.; WR/FS Nathan Briseno, Sr.; QB/WR/DB Alex Vaughan, So.; WR/FS/P/KR Brayden Nelson, Sr.; CB Cervando Vega, Jr.; SS/LB Luke McCauslin, Sr.; OLB/FB Cody Hanna, So.; PK/K/DB/RB Ryland Waples, Sr.

Bradshaw Mountain — QB/P/K Josh Grant, Sr.; RB/CB Elijah Acuna, Jr.; WR/CB Moi Hernandez, Jr.; TE/ILB Malachi Stephenson, So.; WR/DB Makhy Phetinta, So.; OLB Nick Foshee, Jr.; OLB Brock Fringer, Jr.; OL/ILB Michael Kelley, Jr.; OLB Aiden Ott, Jr.; DE Mason Stultz, Sr.

Weather Forecast: 63 degrees at kickoff, partly cloudy, 7 mph S; sunset at 5:30 p.m.